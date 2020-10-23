The Floating Voter: Is the HSE's Paul Reid losing the frontline battles being fought against Covid?

A second wave of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes cannot be ruled out if the rate of community transmission remains high, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has warned.

Speaking to Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Mr Reid said the first phase of the pandemic showed nursing homes in areas of high community transmission were the worst hit.

In the exclusive interview, he also speaks bluntly about the coronavirus crisis and how the HSE has learned from the challenges they faced.

He frankly admits the Ireland’s Call initiative did not work and said one of the biggest pressures he faces is from politicians seeking absolute clarity on the ever-evolving pandemic.

He also reveals how he was nominated to run in a General Election in the 1980s but “bottled it” at the last minute.

After last week’s budget hopes given by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donhoe, this week’s national lockdown and interview with Reid offers a much more sobering outlook on the future between now and Christmas and into 2021.

The Floating Voter Budget 2021 Series is in association with EY Ireland.

Online Editors