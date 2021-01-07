The Floating Voter: 'Hostility and aggression' amongst principals after Taoiseach announces plans for Leaving Certs to attend school three days a week

TD Gary Gannon said there is a need to move teachers and students up in the priority list for the vaccine. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The “hostility” among principals towards the now abandoned proposal to allow Leaving Certs to attend school for three days a week shows the government plan wasn’t well thought out, according to education spokesperson for the Social Democrats and Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon.

Speaking on Independent.ie’s political podcast The Floating Voter, the TD said that some principals were, in hyperbole, calling to storm on the Dáil “Trump style” in a meeting this morning.

“The level of hostility in general, aggression on the call, I think some of them were calling to storm the Dáil Trump style, to just have their voices heard. That was said in hyperbole but I mean, it was still said,” he said.

“The level, amongst teachers and amongst educators, there is a real capacity for industrial unrest here.”

He also said that there is a real need to move teachers and students up in the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine.

“Teachers are number 11 on the list at the moment.

“It would make a lot of sense if teachers were moved up that list, especially if we’re going to be keeping them in the environment that we’re keeping them in.”

Deputy Gannon said that despite government figures, including Education Minister Norma Foley, consistently saying that schools are safe, they have never said why they are safe.

Reacting to last night’s unrest in Washington DC after Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, he said that we should not be “complacent” that a similar event could not happen here.

He also rubbished recent claims that the Social Democrats would join Labour, saying that leader Alan Kelly is like a “bull in a china shop”.

“It’s not something that we’re interested in.

“I don’t think our two cultures would merge easily,” he added.

Online Editors