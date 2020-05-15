The Floating Voter: Green TD says Scouting Ireland can recover from child sex abuse controversy

Green Party TD Patrick Costello joined the Floating Voter to discuss the Government’s shambolic attempt to provide childcare services for frontline workers.

Mr Costello, who is a scout leader, also discussed the damning report into child sex abuse allegations in Scouting Ireland.

The Dublin Central TD said he believes the scouting organisation will bounce back from the controversy.

He also insisted the Department of Children and Youth Affairs should be retained by the next government.

Listen to the full interview on The Floating Voter podcast here:

Online Editors