Podcasts The Floating Voter

Thursday 23 January 2020

The Floating Voter - General election week two: Drugs and debates

Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin, Eamon Ryan, Mary Lou McDonald and Brendan Howlin are all in the running.
Philip Ryan

Week two of the general election campaign is almost over and we’ve already had a TV debate and a drugs controversy.

On the Floating Voter podcast, the team look at the the head-to-head debate between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

This included Mr Varadkar being forced to admit to using drugs in his youth and Mr Martin struggling to deal with a newly compassionate and gracious Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, the Political Team also discussed the row over the age for the State pension and how it could affect younger workers.

The canvass styles of Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin were also analysed.

Online Editors

