The Floating Voter Election Special: Time to make up your mind and vote

It’s time to make up your mind. Polling is just seven days away and you may not get to have your say again for another five years.

To help focus your mind before you make that big decision, the Floating Voter podcast has analysed the winners and losers of the second last week of the campaign.

Kevin Doyle and Philip Ryan are joined by Hugh O’Connell to discuss this week’s two televised debates which saw the leaders of the seven main parties fight it out on RTE and Virgin Media.

The Politics Team also rate how the leaders have performed on the campaign trail to date and discuss what they might do in the coming days to shore up support.

Online Editors