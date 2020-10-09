The Floating Voter: Budget Preview Special: Where will the money come from?

Sinn Féin would spend a massive €88bn on unemployment payments, new hospitals beds and affordable homes in the Budget if they were in power - but the party’s housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin insists the revenue is not coming from a ‘magic money tree’.

In a special pre-Budget interview on this week’s Floating Voter podcast, Mr O’Broin talks through Sinn Féin’s freshly published submission ahead of the Budget on Tuesday.

The party is proposing a major €900m investment in hospitals which would see 1,100 extra beds put into system with another 100 specifically for intensive care units. They also plan to spend €150m hiring new doctors, consultants and nurses.

Meanwhile, another €1.5bn will be used to pay for 12,000 social housing units, 4,000 affordable rental homes and 4,000 affordable purchases homes.

They also plan to increase jobseekers and disability payments by €5 per weeks and the State pension by €3.

Mr O’Broin says among the measures used to pay for all the spending commitments is a new 3% ‘solidarity tax’ on all incomes over €140,000 per year.

Sinn Féin also plans to impose more taxes on international corporations based in Ireland with a specific target on intellectual property rights.

