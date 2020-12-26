The Floating Voter 2020 review and political awards

The end of the year is nearly upon and what a year it has been in the world of politics.

If your memory stretches back far enough you might remember we had a General Election which resulted in a historic coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. Then there was a once in a life-time pandemic which shut down the entire planet.

There were political controversies aplenty at home – agriculture ministers fells like skittles and a golf outing led to constitutional crisis over a Supreme Court judge. Meanwhile, a Brexit deal was finally done and Donald Trump was voted out of the White House.

So it is only right and proper that Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast should reward our leaders for the political gambits, gaffes and general performances during what is now a cliché to call an unprecedented year.

Independent Newspapers political editor Philip Ryan, along with political correspondent Hugh O’Connell and Politics Team new recruit Gabija Gataveckaite debate the merits of each category and dish out the gongs to the lucky winners.

The nominations are below – listen into the podcast to find out who the winners are.

Agriculture minister of the year?

1. Michael Creed

2. Dara Calleary

3. Barry Cowen

4. Charlie McConalogue





Rule breakers of the year?

1. Golf gate attendees

2. Bobby Storey Funeral gang

3. RTÉ staff retirement crew

4. Leo the leak





Interview of the year?

1. Stephen Donnelly - Zara King

2. Mary Lou McDonald – Today with Claire Byrne

3. Leo Varadkar - Claire Byrne Live





Social media moment of the year

1. Topless Leo on the beer in the park

2. Brian Stanely’s ‘yippe for the tories’

3. David Cullinane’s fashion shoes

4. Micheal Martin’s mystery call with Joe Biden







Foolish statement of the year?

1. David Cullinane: Up the Ra

2. Simon Harris: Covids 1-18

3. Michéal Martin: Banks were not bailed out







Double act of the year?

1. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

2. Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill

3. Michéal Martin and Leo Varadkar

4. Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn







Most disciplined party of 2020?

1. Sinn Fein

2. Green Party

3. Fine Gael

4. Fianna Fáil







Breakthrough politician of the year

1. Hazel Chu

2. Holly Cairns

3. Norma Foley

4. Catherine Martin







Leader of the year

1. Micheál Martin

2. Leo Varadkar

3. Eamon Ryan

4. Tony Holohan

