The Big Tech Show: With streaming services hiking their prices – what are the alternatives?

Disney will soon hike the price of its online streaming service by around €2 following others like Netflix, which have done the same in recent months.

A recent survey found Irish people spend €108m per month on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.

This is more than a third higher than two years ago, as additional platforms appear and the price of the most popular ones go up.

Will consumers continue to pay when the prices go up? Are there any decent alternatives? Adrian speaks to Deirdre Molumby, Audience Editor at Independent.ie and arts journalist Dave Hanratty.