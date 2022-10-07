The Big Tech Show: Will Elon Musk finally buy Twitter?

With the Elon Musk and Twitter saga raging on, we ask if Musk is finally about to buy Twitter and what that could mean for the platform?

It’s the latest in the Musk-Twitter saga, that originally saw the billionaire claiming the company had downplayed the number of fake accounts on the platform.

The Big Tech Show: What effects do crashing tech stocks have on your pension and pay?

According to some close to the matter, Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. agreed to postpone the businessman’s long-awaited deposition in the company's lawsuit against him, as efforts continue to get the deal across the line.

In this week’s episode of the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by Damien Mulley to discuss the latest news on the deal and what Musk’s ownership of Twitter could mean for the platform.

With new EU rules saying most portable gadgets must use the same charging cable from 2024, we discuss if this is officially the end of the drawer full of cables.