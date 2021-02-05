The Big Tech Show: Why your DNA may be your next health check

This week, Adrian chats with LetsGetChecked founder and CEO, Peter Foley.

The €100m Dun Laoghaire startup tests for dozens of different conditions and illnesses, from cancer to sexual health issues.

Adrian and Peter discuss testing airline passengers, a new lab in Dublin and being snubbed by the Irish government. But they also talk about Peter's plan to test DNA profiles as its next service.

The company is considering a saliva swab test that would contribute to a ‘Book Of You’ concept. The aim would be to get a better idea about what kind of illnesses you might be more susceptible to.

The company could then set up a schedule of screening tests that you’d receive automatically, almost like service notifications.

Online Editors