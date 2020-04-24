The Big Tech Show: Why politicians sometimes can’t resist supporting anti-5G groups

This week, Adrian brings on veteran tech reporter John Kennedy and former TD Noel Rock to run through some of the stories of the week.

Noel gives an insight into the pressures that politicians can face from constituents on issues such as the erection of mobile masts, even when the science behind the arguments seems shaky. (He describes himself as an opponent of vigilante anti-5G groups.)

John talks about how he sees tech companies coping with the lockdown and what we might expect to see next.

Online Editors