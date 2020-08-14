The Big Tech Show: Why email fraudsters deliberately use bad grammar and dodgy spellings

After Bank Of Ireland’s volte-face on refunding customers who were conned in an SMS phishing campaign, this week’s podcast looks at the ‘smishing’ issue in some detail.

How does smishing actually work? Is it the fault of SMS gateways that lots of companies use?

Joining Adrian is Dr Jessica Barker, co-founder if Cygenta and a cyber security expert who’s particularly good at explaining cyber issues.

She points out that sometimes the dodgy grammar used by phishing fraudsters is deliberate, to make easier marques more clearly identifiable to them.

Online Editors