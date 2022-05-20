| 11.1°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: Why Elon Musk is backing away from Twitter and what happens next

Expand

Close

Does Elon Musk, conqueror of low orbit space, pioneer of the electric car, the nearest thing we have to a real life Iron Man, actually intend to buy Twitter or not?

Is he really being put off about spam bots, the defeat of which was one of the reasons he said he wanted to buy the platform? Is he trying to back out because of the tech stock crash? Having already signed a contract, legally, *can* he back out? Or does he still want the company, but is just trying to lower the price?

Tech editor Adrian Weckler has a basic explainer about what’s going on and what to expect next.

The Big Tech Show: Why Elon Musk is backing away from Twitter and what happens next

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy