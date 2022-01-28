| 5.5°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: Who gets your social media accounts when you die?

We’re all going to die. The question is: what happens to our social media accounts when we do?

Who gets the photos in them? The documents? The DMs?

Is it different for Facebook and, say, iCloud? Can your Whatsapp account be claimed by someone as an inheritance?

And what about other important online accounts you have, like Microsoft’s OneDrive or Google Drive?

Is there anything you can do in advance to prepare?

Or if you’re a family member of someone recently deceased, how do you go about trying to get access to a social media account that might have an important piece of information or document needed to settle an ongoing probate or legal issue?

Joining Adrian to talk about the answers to these questions are Susan Murphy, a solicitor with makemywill.ie and Damien Mulley of Mulley Communications.


