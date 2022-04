Electric cars are hot. But it’s really hard to get one. And there are still lots of basic questions that many people have, which often aren’t answered by dealers or pundits.

Does the promised range fall drastically on a motorway? What’s the actual availability of public chargers? And what’s the likely resale value compared to petrol or diesel cars in a few years?

For some plain-speaking questions and answers on the topic, Adrian is joined by motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert.