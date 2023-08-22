The Big Tech Show: What the new iPhone 15 will have — and what it will leave out

What will next month's iPhone 15 bring? Are there any interesting new features we should be getting excited about at this point? And what else of interest is there out there in the smartphone world? Adrian looks ahead to the next iPhone launch.

Next month, Apple will launch the new iPhone 15. The only change that is a sure thing, is the new USB-C port that is replacing the iPhone lightning port.

For iPhone launches, it's not the most exciting or highly anticipated feature and it's unlikely to make much of a difference to the everyday iPhone user.

As is tradition, there is speculation about what new features will come with the next generation of Apple smartphone. Are there any interesting new features we should be getting excited about at this point? And what else of interest is there out there in the smartphone world? Adrian looks ahead to the next iPhone launch.