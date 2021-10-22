The Big Tech Show: What is Facebook's new metaverse?

Will we all switch over to a new, more integrated virtual reality to socialise, play, work and shop?

That's what Mark Zuckerberg thinks is going to happen. He and Facebook are now about to start building this 'metaverse', partly in Ireland.

How will it benefit our lives? How might it hurt our lives?

To dig deeper into what the metaverse will and won't be, Adrian is joined by Bloomberg's technology editor Nate Lanxton and TCD professor Eoin O'Dell. The panel take a look at how the metaverse will work and what the privacy and regulatory implications might be.