The Big Tech Show: What Buffalo can teach Dublin

“10 years ago, we were sitting around drinking coffee and talking about Facebook and Twitter. Then we just decided to start doing things. Last month, one of our local startups IPO’d at $4bn.”

This week, Adrian sits down to chat with Clark Dever, one of the senior ecosystem heads at Techstars, the international startup accelerator organisation.

Clark tells Adrian about the experience of Buffalo, a rust-belt city in a high-tax state (New York).

The two discuss everything from incentives to tax rates and what startups should really do to get some funding and connections in place.

Online Editors