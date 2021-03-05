The Big Tech Show: We’re becoming a nation of Twitchers

This week, Adrian chats to Damien Burns, Europe’s top person with Amazon-owned Twitch, the giant live streaming platform.

While it dominates online streams of video games, Damian says that it’s now aiming farther afield, to lifestyle stuff.

Adrian asks about the market for watching sleeping videos and how much money you can make when sharing your Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto sessions live.

The two also talk about player bans, competing with TV stations and why US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) sometimes uses the platform to communicate.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Sky Broadband.

Online Editors