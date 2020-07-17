The Big Tech Show: Vestager vanquished, Schrems scores

This week, Adrian tackles the two giant breaking news stories of the week: Apple’s €13bn tax win against the European Commission and what the Schrems data privacy ruling means for ordinary Facebook and web users here.

On the first topic, he’s joined by tax expert Brian Keegan, who attended the court case last year.

On the privacy ruling, Adrian grills data protection expert Katherine O’Keeffe (from Castlebridge) about where the ECJ decision leaves ordinary people who are now wondering whether their use of cloud services might soon fall foul of European law.

Online Editors