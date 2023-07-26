The Big Tech Show: Twitter's rebrand, TikTok's text-only posts and Spotify ups its prices

Elon Musk has unveiled Twitter's new logo. X will now replace the famous blue bird. There are also plans for the name Twitter to retire and X to replace it as the new brand name for the platform. Meanwhile, TikTok is to introduce new text-only posts on its platform as a rival service to Twitter. And Spotify has announced it will increase the price of some of its most popular subscriptions. On the Big Tech Show, Adrian takes a look at the tech stories making the news this week.