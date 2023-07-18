The Big Tech Show: Twitter’s blue tick revenue schemes, Microsoft’s antitrust probe and Google Bard launches

Twitter has seen a 50pc drop in ad revenue since Elon Musk took over at the social media platform.

Now, Twitter has begun paying part of its ad revenue to some profiles with large followings.

Is this a way to generate income lost to dwindling advertisers?

Meanwhile, Microsoft is set to face its first antitrust probe by the European Union in over a decade for how it has 'bundled' its teams app with the overall Office suite.

What could this mean for Microsoft if it is found to have breached anti competition rules?

Now that we are the other side of the ChatGPT hype, Google has launched its answer to the AI chatbot, called Google Bard.

Is it any good and are the same concerns around misinformation as much a problem for Bard as it is ChatGPT?

Adrian takes a look at the big tech stories making the news this week.