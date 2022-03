Ireland has had relatively thin layers of protection against cyber attacks and IT threats.

After a catastrophic attack on the HSE, the state beefed up Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre, doubling its staff and increasing its remit. Will it be enough?

Or does Ireland remain dangerously exposed? What are the threats now from a Ukraine-centred cyber war?

Joining Adrian Weckler to discuss this is the newly-appointed director of the National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Browne.