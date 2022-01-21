| 3.3°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: The problem with betting apps

Expand

Close

Adrian Wecker

Adrian Weckler recently learned how hard it can be to quit a gambling app.

He signed up to one, LivescoreBet, just to watch a football game. But it wouldn’t let him delete his account.

Six times he asked, six times he was refused.

He then signed up to other betting apps to see whether they were any better.

Most allowed him to bet using his credit card through apps such as Apple Pay or Revolut, even though betting apps aren’t supposed to allow credit card betting.

What, he asks, must it be like for those with gambling addiction?

Adrian discusses the scant regulation in Ireland and other elements of the issue with former gambling addict (now a counsellor) Tony O’Reilly and Prof John O’Brennan.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy