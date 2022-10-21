The Big Tech Show: The Merge and the future of cryptocurrency

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin.

It recently managed to successfully pull off what is essentially a software update, named “The Merge”. This highly anticipated move was in part done to cut down the carbon footprint of the currency.

Since the Merge, Ethereum has seen its energy usage fall by 99%, as well as its price which currently stands at just over €1,300.

What has the industry’s reaction been to the Merge and will we see other cryptocurrencies try to improve their carbon footprint?

This week, technology editor Adrian Weckler is joined by the co-founder of Bitcove, James Nagle to discuss.