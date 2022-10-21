| 11.8°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: The Merge and the future of cryptocurrency

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin.

It recently managed to successfully pull off what is essentially a software update, named “The Merge”. This highly anticipated move was in part done to cut down the carbon footprint of the currency.

Since the Merge, Ethereum has seen its energy usage fall by 99%, as well as its price which currently stands at just over €1,300.

What has the industry’s reaction been to the Merge and will we see other cryptocurrencies try to improve their carbon footprint?

This week, technology editor Adrian Weckler is joined by the co-founder of Bitcove, James Nagle to discuss.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy