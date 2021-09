This week, Adrian has a plain English review of the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Adrian ranks them in order of which is best and what type of person should or shouldn’t upgrade.

He’s joined by tech journalist Mark Kavanagh to talk about the iPhones and the iPad mini, which also also launched this week.

Both journalists discuss why the mini is a better choice that Samsung’s Frankensteinish Galaxy Z Fold3.