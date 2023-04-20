Earlier this month, the 43 year old founder of the Cash App, Bob Lee, was killed in San Francisco. It took police a few days to arrest another tech worker, Nima Momeni, who police say was known to the deceased. But by then, a narrative had spread across the media about Lee being a victim of San Francisco's decline into lawlessness.

This week Adrian Weckler is joined by the editor of San Francisco’s Mission Local, Joe Eskenazi, to discuss the case and the coverage that it received.

Joe says that while there was an outpouring of grief after the news broke of Lee’s death, conversations around the safety of San Francisco quickly followed.

“The grief that came out for him very quickly devolved into a recrimination of San Francisco and this being part and parcel of street crime and lawlessness and chaos and a devolution of the city.”

However, Joe says that the police never believed this to be an indiscriminate attack.

“From the outset...police never saw this as a random crime or as a robbery attempt because he did have that phone that he was calling 911 on. So very quickly, the police zeroed in on this being a targeted attack.

“And it also became clear, reading the narrative afterwards, that they had their suspect very quickly.”

The Big Tech Show: The killing of Bob Lee – what happened to the tech founder?

The Big Tech Show: The killing of Bob Lee – what happened to the tech founder?

You can listen to the full episode of the Big Tech Show on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.