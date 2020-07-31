The Big Tech Show: The great media paywall debate

This week, Adrian and Sunday Independent business editor, Samantha McCaughren, discuss the rise of paywalls across major newspaper brands.

Adrian argues that while they sometimes attract narky comments from online readers, paywalls have simplified the news consumption process and set a more solid path for future business models.

They discuss whether it’s ethical to put critical news, such as Covid-19 updates, behind a subscription paywall.

They also look at how related business models, such as reader contributions and online advertising, are faring for those who depend on them.

Online Editors