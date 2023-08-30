The Big Tech Show: The four-letter words you can’t use for Irish websites

There are seven deadly words you have never been allowed use for your website.

The reason? Someone might be offended.

Rules around website names and banned offensive words should be updated. Co-founder and CEO of Ireland’s biggest web domains company, Blacknight, Michele Neylon says ‘social mores have changed. But also I think what people will view as being offensive has changed quite a bit.’

‘You can’t register a name that is ‘overtly offensive’. But what constitutes ‘offensive’?

Neylon says regulation around Irish website names used to be ‘super strict, but they liberalised the entire thing a couple of years back, but they kept that weird rule about registering offensive names.’

‘But who gets to decide what's offensive? What’s offensive is super subjective.’

‘In the United States they used to have a rule saying that you couldn't register any of the seven deadly words, but they had to remove it as somebody rightly said, ‘hold on a second, you're infringing on my freedom of speech. ‘