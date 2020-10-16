| 11°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: The death of cinemas

Expand

Close

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

This week, Adrian tackles the potential deaths of cinemas.

He’s joined by the RTÉ arts broadcaster Rick O’Shea and Andrew Lowe, the part-owner of the Lighthouse and Palas (Galway) cinemas and a co-founder of the film production company Element Pictures.

Adrian puts it to them that Disney’s decision to prioritise streaming from now on could be a signal of what’s to come, with more and more movie budgets going into platforms like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+.

This, in turn, could lead to long term cinema closures as people start cutting back on the number of times they want to go into multiplexes compared to the 65-inch 4K telly in their own front room.

Online Editors