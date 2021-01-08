The Big Tech Show: The case for cashless

When is the last time you paid for something in cash? Have you, like us, had the same €20 in your pocket for four months?

The pandemic has made Ireland -- and every other country -- into largely cashless societies. From Apple Pay on your watch to Revolut on your phone, cash has faded away in daily life.

So why aren’t we talking about the obvious next step: ditching bits of paper and scraggly coins altogether?

This is what Adrian discusses with this week’s guest, Stephen Kinsella, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Limerick's Kemmy Business School and a columnist with The Currency.

Which are the better arguments? That it could mean less violent crime, less tax evasion and quicker queues? Or that it could lead to a further erosion of privacy and may unfairly disadvantage vulnerable groups in society?

The two go into the topic in depth.

Online Editors