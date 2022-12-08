| 0.9°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: The Best Tech of 2022

As 2022 is coming to an end, this week on the Big Tech Show Adrian takes a look back at the best tech releases of 2022. From vacuum cleaners, he can personally vouch for, to the best phones, smartwatches and speakers.

Alex Batlin, Managing Director of Bitpanda joins Adrian to discuss the future of Bitcoin - is it doomed? Or are we just witnessing a crypto winter with canny investors waiting it out?

And with the recent collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange, giving critics new energy to characterise cryptocurrency as an unregulated mess, could there be greater regulation on the way as a result?

