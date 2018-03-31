The Big Tech Show: Tech dating and the electric car dream with Eamon Ryan
What are the rules when it comes to dating people you work with? In tech companies, there are some interesting new guidelines emerging.
To discuss this, Adrian is joined by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD and Irish Independent journalist Katie Byrne.
The three also discuss the future for electric cars and whether we’re caught up in too many techno-fuelled upgrade bubbles, resulting in poor environmental practices.
Online Editors