The Big Tech Show: Survivability with veteran Irish tech marketer Kieran Hannon

It’s Hannon time

This week, Adrian sits down with the veteran Irish tech marketer, Kieran Hannon, who has just taken a CMO job with the clean air firm WellAir.

Hannon is a 35-year survivor of Silicon Valley’s tech industry, with some big roles to show for it. He was chief marketer for Radioshack before moving on to a similar role in Belkin. A stint in Openpath preceded his appointment as marketing chief in the Bill McCabe-backed WellAir.

The two talk about survivability, tech marketing, retail, identities and a host of other topics.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Sky Broadband.

