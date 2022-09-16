TikTok is the most downloaded app worldwide this year, and has millions of users here in Ireland.

The Big Tech Show: Should TikTok be banned?

While the app's popularity continues to grow, so too do questions over the company’s handling of users’ data and calls for the platform to be banned.

Reports have found that TikTok can log keystrokes on iPhones and that Bytedance staff in China have ultimate access to any and all TikTok user data they want.

This week on the Big Tech Show, our technology editor Adrian Weckler is joined by finance correspondent at The Currency, Sean Keyes to discuss whether the app should be banned and if it could realistically happen.