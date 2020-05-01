The Big Tech Show: Should Google be allowed near contact-tracing apps?

Technology: Singapore’s new contact-tracing smarthphone app called TraceTogether. A similar app is due to be unveiled in Ireland next week

As the world watches governments’ introduction of contact-tracing apps, new research from Trinity College Dublin suggests that the involvement of Google could cause privacy problems in at least one contact-tracing model.

Adrian Weckler talks to Professor Dough Leith, chair of Computer Systems at the School of Computer Science and Statistics at TCD, who has taken a close look at Google’s involvement in Singapore’s OpenTrace platform, used for its TraceTogether app.

His paper, jointly compiled by TCD research fellow Stephen Farrell, concludes that Google’s Firebase Analytics could mean that supposedly anonymous users might be identified. It also warns about potential ad-targeting associated with the same technology.

All of this comes after reports that the Irish contact-tracing app has undergone a recent design change, potentially involving Google in its makeup.

And it comes as Google and Apple intensify their joint approach to contact-tracing, offering more data about how their API might work.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Vodafone Business

Online Editors