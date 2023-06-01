The Big Tech Show: Richard Curran on how to spend Ireland's growing tech billions

As Ireland faces up to €60bn in extra tech cash from fines, budget surpluses, even potential back tax rulings from Europe, Ireland faces a new problem: what should we do with all that money?

Is this the moment to think big? Should we introduce a universal basic income? Or turn millions of farming acres into natural forest? Or give every house free solar panels? Or even introduce a monorail for smaller cities?

Richard and host Adrian Weckler discuss all of these options.

Richard also thinks that Ireland should use the money to construct renewable energy equipment such as wind turbines and solar panels, which he regards as industries of the future.

He also says that we should use the cash to introduce more rail services and increase the capacity of existing rail networks. And he thinks that using billions to fund private healthcare to fix the public hospital waiting lists might also be a good use of the windfall.

