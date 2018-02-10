The Big Tech Show: Paddy Cosgrave Interview
Paddy Cosgrave talks bluntly about journalism, cryptocurrencies and the future of tech.
Online Editors
Paddy Cosgrave talks bluntly about journalism, cryptocurrencies and the future of tech.
Online Editors
Adrian Weckler Adrian is joined by former Ireland rugby player (and Android enthusiast) Mike Ross and long time Apple user Dermot Daly to talk about the latest phones. The three compare the iPhone X to top...
Adrian is joined by Leinster and Ireland rugby international player Jamie Heaslip, who talks about his favourite tech and why he has become a keen investor in a number of Irish startups.
Adrian Weckler After a week of tech utopia at CES, Adrian looks at the some of the gadgets to come out of it – the growing influence of Alexa, giant TVs, drone cars and the coming wave of AR and VR glasses.
Paddy Cosgrave...
Adrian is joined by former...
Adrian is joined by Leinster...
After a week of tech utopia...
“Bitcoin will reach $200,000 by the end of 2018.” That’s the...
Adrian is joined by award-...
Is the ‘gig economy’...
In the first episode of The...