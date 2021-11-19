The Big Tech Show: Our utopian technosocialist future

It’s 20 years into the future. Robots are cleaning our beaches and rivers.

Advanced technology lets us mine asteroids and collect materials on the moon. And while tech trillionaires enjoy the greatest concentration of wealth in human history, advanced countries now give a universal basic income to all citizens, eliminating poverty and allowing people to focus more on jobs they’d much prefer to do.

Sound like a fantasy? Not to our guest this week, the futurist Brett King.

Together with Dr Richard Petty, he has written a new book called The Rise Of Techno Socialism — How Inequality, AI and Climate will usher in a new world.

He tells Adrian about what he thinks will happen in the coming years, and why.