The Big Tech Show: Musk v Zuck fight – The tech bro showdown we can’t look away from

Since Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight back in June, there have been questions over whether the fight would ever actually go ahead. Now though, it looks like the battle of the tech bros is off, after Zuckerberg posting online that he was moving on, saying Musk “isn’t serious” about the bout. Is this whole thing the cringiest thing to happen in the tech world this year? Does it have any signals for what's happening with the companies involved? Adrian Weckler discusses.