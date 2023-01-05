| 9°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: Metaverse to crypto — what does 2023 have in store for tech?

Last year was a turbulent one for the tech industry. Could 2023 be as dramatic? This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian looks at what we can expect from tech this year, including the possibility of more layoffs, what could happen with cryptocurrency and if this year is finally the year the Metaverse will catch on.

It was also a big week for the Data Protection Commissioner, who fined Meta €390m for GDPR privacy breaches. It brings the company’s total fines in Ireland to over €1.3bn in the last 16 months. Where does the money go, and can big tech expect similar penalties in 2023?

Adrian also answers your tech questions about the best fitness trackers and Netflix banning password sharing.

