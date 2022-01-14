| 4.4°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: Learning lessons from Theranos - is it okay for startups to fake it until they make it?

A few years ago, an ambitious young entrepreneur made a big claim: she was developing technology that could diagnose illnesses from a drop of blood.

Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos dazzled investors with her pitch, dressing up like Steve Jobs and talking a perfect game.

As we now know, there was no ground-breaking technology. Holmes, who was faking it rather than making it, has now been convicted on several counts of fraud.

The episode, which captured the imagination of the world, has shone the spotlight on a darker side of startup ethics – how far can you stretch your startup’s claims of potential when looking for money? Is it still okay to fake it until you make it?

Joining Adrian to compare stories and discuss the issue is seasoned startup advisor Donal Cahalane.

