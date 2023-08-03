The Big Tech Show: Jake Browne - from TikTok House creator to building the next big ad startup

From starting a TikTok house in Ireland to creating a payments company for influencers and then selling that company to an Irish unicorn, Jake Browne is on a very interesting trajectory through the marketing and tech world. Now he's building Ireland’s next big ad startup.

Jake, whose background is in electronic engineering, began his career working in content creation, when he started making videos for friends and family.

“I studied electronic engineering in college, mainly because I was half decent at maths and didn't know what I wanted to do,” Jake says.

“I got an internship in software with a company that develops software for investment banks. I did that for three years and fell in love with YouTube...

“I quit my job...bought a cheap camera and started to teach myself how to make videos. Soon, friends and family asked me, could [I make them] a business event video. That took off and I've been in that space ever since.”

From there he went on to set up Ireland’s first TikTok house, the “GO house” where content creators would live and develop videos for social media.

“The Irish GO house, we closed that down...to go over to Los Angeles. We restarted again with bigger creators, bigger sponsors. And what we saw there was they (content creators) were being paid late for their sponsorships,” Jake explains.

“[Content creators] were doing quite well from a revenue perspective, but cashflow wise they were struggling. So, we said why don't we start paying them upfront? Then we said, why don't we start charging them a fee when we pay them upfront?

“That was the genesis of Peblo. The idea of Peblo kind of spread through the L.A. community quite quickly and it took off.” Jake says.

After nine months, Peblo was acquired by the Irish unicorn Wayflyer. Now, Jake has founded a new start up Veblin Giiffen, which focuses on content advertising.

