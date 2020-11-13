The Big Tech Show: Is there such a thing as a ‘right to disconnect’?

This week, Adrian talks to Senator Marie Sherlock, whose Labour Party is introducing a bill that would give people the legal right to disconnect from work mails, DMs, Slack, Teams, Zoom and other platforms at certain times.

But is this actually possible in a 2020 workplace?

What is ‘work’ these days, anyway? Haven’t our lockdown lives become a blur of screens, one way or another?

Joining Adrian and Marie to tease out the issues is Fearghal O’Connor, the Sunday Independent’s deputy business editor.

Online Editors