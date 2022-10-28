Is the Metaverse finally taking shape or is it still a confusing idea from Meta, which has invested $10bn so far without seeing a massive amount of return?

This week the Meta Quest Pro, the new VR headset from Facebook’s parent company went on sale, retailing at €1,799.99. While there was no shortage of interest in the Metaverse, will it be used beyond its gaming capabilities and justify the latest headset’s price point?

The Big Tech Show: Is there any future in the Metaverse?

One person who believes in the potential of the Metaverse is Paul Daugherty Group Chief Executive of Technology and Chief Technology Officer at Accenture.

Accenture is currently using the Metaverse to form part of its integration programme for new employees, with 150,000 of its workers having been onboarded in the Metaverse to date.

Paul joins Adrian on the Big Tech Show, to talk about Accenture’s ambitions with the platform, and why he believes we need to reframe how we think about the Metaverse.