The Big Tech Show: Is it okay to date an AI chatbot?

With artificial intelligence now a part of most people’s daily lives in some capacity, there are some that are using developments in the technology to have relationships with AI. Is love possible with an AI creation? Could you date one for example? Is there anything wrong with the idea of dating one?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne to discuss whether developing friendships or even romantic relationships could be a positive or negative use of artificial intelligence.

"We're social beings, we're mammals, we're looking for interaction,” Dr Coyne says.

“ [with AI] You get this kind of false sense in your brain of this person is listening to me. They're interested in me, they're answering me...

“We have such an epidemic of loneliness in Ireland and in the world generally. And the fact that we're using AI tech to just answer simple questions. I'm not surprised that we've gone into the love domain, particularly for people who feel lonely, which spans across all ages.” Dr Coyne adds.

While it may be understandable that some people will turn to AI, is it a solution to loneliness or could it be a short-term gain that has long term consequences?

"I just wonder, are we going to become a nation that's more depressed, that's more anxious, that's more lacking in terms of collaboration,” Dr Coyne says.

“For me, I think it would make for a sadder population and one where people would be coming to me for these types of issues...”

Dr Coyne says while she isn’t completely against the idea of interacting with AI in this way, it can not be a substitute for all kinds of human connections.

“Micro interactions are extremely important. It's not just about having a family member or friend call around or doing something with them.

“It's the little interactions we have at a bus stop or in a supermarket where we have small little exchanges.

“I would be afraid that people would lose the ability to socialise in a way that's kind of collaborative, the kind of serve and return of a social interaction.”

