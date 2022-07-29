If you were a billionaire, would you give most of it away?

That’s what Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he’s doing. He’s the world's fourth richest man, worth €115bn.

But he says he has an "obligation" to return his resources to society. He says he wants to drop out of the world’s rich lists.

And he’s not alone in the tech elite. Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, among others, also say they’ll give away almost all of their wealth.

Does this make them decent stewards of capitalism? Or is sort of another type of ego-trip?

The Big Tech Show: Is Bill Gates' promise to give all his money away heroic or an ego trip?

Joining Adrian to discuss it is the Irish Independent’s deputy business editor, Jon Ihle.