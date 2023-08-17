The Big Tech Show: Ireland’s EV charging network is awful. But things are finally starting to look up?

Ireland’s electric car charging network has come in for significant criticism over the years. As demand for EVs has risen, the number of public charging points has not increased fast enough to keep up.

What's going on with Ireland's electric car charging network? Are we stuck with one of the worst networks in Europe or might things actually start to look up very soon?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by the CEO of EasyGo, Chris Kelly, to discuss the barriers to setting up new charging points in Ireland.

"You have to get some buy in from a lot of stakeholders and because this is new technology, a lot of the time you're educating people as well as looking for permissions,” Chris explains.

“For some instances, there are no rules written for this. So, where we would have identified sites, you have to identify the correct way of fitting a charge point of which there is no rulebook for at the minute.

“So Ireland's a little behind in having to write the rulebook.”

Undoubtably, the type of chargers most in demand are the fast chargers. Are they any easier to install?

“We've worked within ESB rules and regulations to try and find the easiest way to roll out a fast-charging network,” Chris says.

“One we've identified is that the easiest way to get power, because there is power out there, it's just the volume of power...we can get 50 kilowatts of power pretty easily in any town or village in Ireland from the ESB.”

