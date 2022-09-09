The Big Tech Show: iPhone 14 launch in California – is it latest release worth the money?

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of human interface design, showcases the new Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max yesterday in California

This week, Apple launched the iPhone 14 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.Inflation has hit this iPhone this time around, with the new model costing $799 in the US but €1,029 here.

While the iPhone 14 Pro will cost €1,339 and $999 in the US. This week also saw the launch of the new Apple Watch Ultra and the next generation of AirPods Pro.

From California, Adrian tells us how the launch went and whether it’s worth upgrading to the iPhone 14. Host: Adrian Weckler. Guests: Stuart Miles, Britta O’Boyle and Robert Leedham.