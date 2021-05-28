The Big Tech Show: In defence of the gig economy

Is the gig economy a dystopian modern sweatshop or a new flexible way of working that gives people more control over their lives?

This week, Adrian discusses the issue with John Ryan, the founder of Gigable. Gigable connects restaurants to freelance delivery drivers — it has over 2,000 drivers on its books.

John Ryan says that the gig economy has unfairly earned a bad rap; done right, he says, it can be the answer to what a lot people need. Adrian puts it to him that there is a danger the gig economy is a creeping casualisation of work, stripping rights such as sick pay, parental leave and holiday pay.

Ryan says that it needn’t be like that, pointing out that Gigable is introducing some benefits, such as access to online GPs.